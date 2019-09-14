Services
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Cortlandt Manor, NY
Mark Sakalian


1960 - 2019
Mark Sakalian Obituary
Mark Sakalian

Poughquag - Mark Sakalian passed away unexpectedly at home in Poughquag, NY, on September 11, 2019. He was born July 9, 1960 in Yonkers, New York. Mark grew up in Peekskill graduating from Walter Panas High School in 1978, where he was an avid bowler. Mark received his college degree at SUNY Canton Class of 1980. He was an automotive mechanic for 39 years working at Brady Stannard and Ingersoll Auto of Pawling, NY. Many will recognize Mark from local car shows, or cruises, as he was a car fanatic. He had a passion for restoring classic cars, as well as admiring the preservation of cars and the work of those who shared his passion. Mark was a beloved son, father, brother, uncle, and cousin. Survived by his father John Sakalian, daughter Margaret Sakalian, son John Flynn, brother Michael Sakalian, sister Lisa Bevilacqua (Larry) and their children Ryan, Megan and Kaelan. Predeceased by his mother Rosa Sakalian. A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday September 15, at Dorsey-Carlone Funeral Home, 1100 Cortlandt St. Peekskill, from 3 PM-6 PM. A graveside service will be held on Monday September 16, at 11 AM, Hillside Cemetery, Cortlandt Manor, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 14, 2019
