Mark William Robert Brown
Mark William Robert Brown passed away on February 21, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona while on vacation with his older Brother. He was 32 years old. Mark William was excitedly welcomed into this world in Rhinebeck, NY during a snowstorm on December 21, 1987. He was born on the First Day of Winter. He was the youngest son of Robert D. Brown Jr. and Jo Ann Nancy (Odierno) Brown. He was sweet, kind, and gentle with a pure heart.
Mark attended Dover Schools and completed his High School Education through American School. He worked for Pawling Corporation as an Extrusion Operator II for four years. He was a reliable industrious worker and well-liked by everyone at his place of employment. He enjoyed the satisfaction of working hard and earning a paycheck. At 22 years of age he developed Schizoaffective disorder and became disabled.
Mark loved playing guitar and was an extremely gifted musician. He enjoyed playing and performing music with his band "Blue Away". They played venues like Jaeger Haus in Tivoli and Elks Lodge in Beacon. He generously wanted to share, always giving of himself, wanting others to have a good guitar to play. Many times, he either fixed up a guitar to give to someone or bought them a new one. He taught some of his sweet cousins like Mia and Maddie to play guitar. His patience made him a pleasure to learn guitar from. He had fun with his Brother laughing, listening to good music (his favorite band was Built to Spill), eating great food, and planning his next nature travel adventure with him - most recently the Grand Canyon. He had fierce ongoing Ping Pong, bowling and miniature golf tournaments with his Father, Uncles and Friends.
Mark enjoyed deep spiritual discussions with his Uncle Phil and had Faith in the Bible Truth that the dead are asleep awaiting a resurrection to a paradise earth that is "Just Around the Corner". They also shared their love of the Yankees together.
His favorite game was board scrabble and would often play with his Mom. It was their special time together and it was not uncommon for him to use all of his letters twice in one game. His second favorite game was Boggle which he played with his Brother. Pictionary was another favorite.
Mark loved bright colors, his favorite being orange. He was often seen in a bright orange shirt.
He was an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Hyde Park, NY for the past several years on Fridays. He enjoyed the "good feeling" being able to help others gave him.
Mark was an avid Xbox gamer and Halo enthusiast. He was known for being #1 in the world for rumble pit experience points. He was known as "Chimp" to his online friends. He played for fun, never trash talked or got angry. His gamerscore reached over 231,000. He will be truly missed by many.
Mark enjoyed walking and his two favorite spots were Vanderbilt Mansion and Locust Grove both in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mark is survived by his loving parents, Robert D. Brown Jr. & Jo Ann Nancy Brown and older brother, Robert D. Brown III (Robbie); his Grandparents, Dorothy & William Odierno and Bonnie & Doug Brown. He is also survived by many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Friends who cared deeply about him.
He also leaves behind his Cat, Monswa Sir Budley Brooklyn Brown otherwise known as Budley and his Fish, Harold The Greater - who "just keeps swimming". Mark was so proud of how long his fish has lived.
Mark struggled with his Mental Health. He fought a brave long battle that ended when he took his own life. A HEARTFELT THANKS to all who supported him, especially whoever was a part of his Treatment Team at any point during his long journey. A special Thanks to NAMI Mid-Hudson (National Alliance on Mental Illness) for the education, support and resources they provide to those living with a mental health condition and their families.
We move forward with a hole in our hearts and fond memories. Our bonfires will never be the same without him there strumming his pleasant sounding music or leading a singalong. We will miss you for now our Sweet Boy.
A Memorial for Mark will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Locust Grove Estates 2683 South Road (Route 9) Poughkeepsie NY 12601. At his memorial, feel free as some are planning on doing, to reflect his love of orange in some way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to NAMI Mid-Hudson P.O. Box 787 Poughkeepsie NY 12602.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020