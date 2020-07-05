Marlene Cole
Beacon - Marlene G. Cole, a lifelong local area resident, died at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was 70.
Daughter of the late Edward and Georgia (Aldrich) Lucas, she was born in Beacon on October 18, 1949. Marlene worked as a teacher aide for the Beacon City School District for many years, retiring in 2010. She enjoyed many hobbies, including fishing and camping with her late husband. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Marlene is survived by her daughter, Shelby Day & her husband Joe of Beacon; her son, Glen Pavelock of Beacon; her grandchildren, DeVante Pavelock and Joseph Day; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. She is also survived by her two best friends, Margaret McKeon and Theresa Cruise.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Douglas E. Cole, on March 27, 2018.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Animal Rights Alliance (T.A.R.A.), 60 Enterprise Place, Middletown, NY 10941 (www.tara-spayneuter.og).
For online tributes, you can visit Marlene's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
