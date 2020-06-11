Marlene Sperling
Marlene Sperling

Poughkeepsie - Long-time Poughkeepsie resident and City of Poughkeepsie schoolteacher Marlene Sperling née Steinman, peacefully passed away recently due to complications from dementia.

She was raised in New York City during the latter part of the Great Depression and was a proud graduate of Hunter College. She moved up to the Hudson Valley in the late 1950s when she married Poughkeepsie native Bernard Sperling and grew to love the area in short order. She was a 30-year veteran elementary school teacher for the City of Poughkeepsie, having taught at Columbus, Smith, and Kreiger schools. She enjoyed swimming, was an avid fiction reader, and was fond of dogs.

She defeated cancer in the 1980s and diabetes a few years ago but succumbed to complications from dementia which had diminished her quality of life for the past 5 years.

A memorial gathering is planned for sometime in mid-September. Please contact her son Andrew at 845-467-2012 if you'd like to attend.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
