Marriane Hanley
Poughkeepsie - Marianne Hanley, 78, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 21, 2020 in the Lutheran Care Center. She was born in Austria on August 29, 1942. She married Dr. Stephen Hanley who predeceased her on January 14, 2013. Marianne was a property manager in New York City for 22 years.
Survivors include her brothers: Alois, Gottfried & Franz Wiesenberger all of Austria. There is 1 nephew and she was predeceased by 1 niece. Her dear friend Anna Racz and family survive in Poughkeepsie, NY.
There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 25, 2020 at 11AM is St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.