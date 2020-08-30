1/1
Martha Colabatistto
1937 - 2020
Martha Colabatistto

Wappingers Falls - Martha Rose Colabatistto, 83, an area resident for 17 years, died on August 28, 2020 at home with her husband by her side. She previously lived in Yonkers.

Born in the Bronx on August 27, 1937, Martha was the daughter of the late Anthony and Martha (deDufour) McLaughlin. She was employed as a bookkeeper for many years at Max Braun Meat Wholesalers in Yonkers until her retirement. An avid fan of the New York Yankees, she also enjoyed knitting and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

On April 7, 1956 at St. Bartholomew in Yonkers, she married Leonard Colabatistto who survives at home after 64 years of marriage. She is also survived by her children, Lynn Ann Licitra and her husband George of Melbourne, FL and Thomas M. Colabatistto of Putnam Lake; her grandchildren, Laura Licitra, Christine Licitra, Anthony Licitra and his wife Sarah, Michelle Licitra, and Matthew DePalma; her great-grandson, Ryan Alexander Licitra; her sister-in-law, Lorraine McLaughlin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Martha was also predeceased by her siblings, Jean Janowski, Eleanor Moore, Loretta Bishel, Dottie McGuire, and Robert McLaughlin; as well as her daughter-in-law, Michele Colabatistto.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-8 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by entombment at St. Peter's Cemetery, 171 Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie.

PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited.

For online tributes and livestreaming, please visit Martha's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
