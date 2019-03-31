Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Duncan


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Duncan Obituary
Martha Duncan

FISHKILL - Martha A. Duncan, 81, a lifelong area resident died on March 29, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Beacon on March 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola (Card) Hamm. She worked as a clerk at William Tell Hardware in Hopewell Junction for over 25 years until her retirement.

Martha was an avid bowler who belonged to the Royal Ridge League at Fishkill Bowl. She also enjoyed line dancing, camping, riding in hot air balloons, and watching NASCAR and stock car racing.

She is survived by her children, Roy Duncan of Fishkill, Ray Duncan of Fishkill, Rodney Duncan and his wife Maureen of Poughkeepsie, and Renee Duncan and her boyfriend Raymond of Fishkill; her grandchildren, Scott and Tracey Duncan, Deidre and Kevin Duncan, and Timothy Duncan; her sister, Nancy Duncan and her husband William of Fishkill; and many nieces and nephews. Martha was also predeceased by her husband, George Duncan in 1992; her son, Roger Duncan in 2011; and her brother, William Hamm.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA or Mid-Hudson Animal Aid. Please visit Martha's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now