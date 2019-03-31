Martha Duncan



FISHKILL - Martha A. Duncan, 81, a lifelong area resident died on March 29, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Born in Beacon on March 6, 1938, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola (Card) Hamm. She worked as a clerk at William Tell Hardware in Hopewell Junction for over 25 years until her retirement.



Martha was an avid bowler who belonged to the Royal Ridge League at Fishkill Bowl. She also enjoyed line dancing, camping, riding in hot air balloons, and watching NASCAR and stock car racing.



She is survived by her children, Roy Duncan of Fishkill, Ray Duncan of Fishkill, Rodney Duncan and his wife Maureen of Poughkeepsie, and Renee Duncan and her boyfriend Raymond of Fishkill; her grandchildren, Scott and Tracey Duncan, Deidre and Kevin Duncan, and Timothy Duncan; her sister, Nancy Duncan and her husband William of Fishkill; and many nieces and nephews. Martha was also predeceased by her husband, George Duncan in 1992; her son, Roger Duncan in 2011; and her brother, William Hamm.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A funeral service will be offered at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Dutchess County SPCA or Mid-Hudson Animal Aid. Please visit Martha's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary