Martha L. Pulver
Wingdale - Martha L. Pulver, 86, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home in Wingdale. Mrs. Pulver was an Occupational Therapist Aide at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY for 35 years.
Born on July 8, 1934 in Wingdale, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice (Davis) Ketchin. On September 17, 1955 in Pawling, NY, she married Charles Henry Pulver who survives at home. Mrs. Pulver was a member of the Dover First Baptist Church in Wingdale, NY.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Pulver is survived by two daughters, Linda Pulver and her partner, Milinda Murphy, of Wingdale, NY and Jeanne Muncey of Wingdale. She is also survived by a brother, George Ketchinghorn of Lunas, CA and two grandsons, Martin and Mitchell Muncey. Besides her parents, Mrs. Pulver was predeceased by three sisters, Amelia Doherty, Barbara Waller and Shirley Cromwell.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Bacino officiating. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Wingdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com