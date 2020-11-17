1/1
Martha L. Pulver
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha L. Pulver

Wingdale - Martha L. Pulver, 86, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home in Wingdale. Mrs. Pulver was an Occupational Therapist Aide at the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Wingdale, NY for 35 years.

Born on July 8, 1934 in Wingdale, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Beatrice (Davis) Ketchin. On September 17, 1955 in Pawling, NY, she married Charles Henry Pulver who survives at home. Mrs. Pulver was a member of the Dover First Baptist Church in Wingdale, NY.

In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Pulver is survived by two daughters, Linda Pulver and her partner, Milinda Murphy, of Wingdale, NY and Jeanne Muncey of Wingdale. She is also survived by a brother, George Ketchinghorn of Lunas, CA and two grandsons, Martin and Mitchell Muncey. Besides her parents, Mrs. Pulver was predeceased by three sisters, Amelia Doherty, Barbara Waller and Shirley Cromwell.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Bacino officiating. Burial will follow at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Wingdale. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufcut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved