Martin "Marty" J. Flynn
Beacon - Martin "Marty" J. Flynn, a lifelong resident of Beacon and Glenham, passed away on April 27, 2019 at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. He was 56 years old.
Marty was born on January 3, 1963 in Beacon and raised in Glenham, the son of the late John and Dorothy Smith Flynn. He was a retired corrections officer, having worked at Fishkill Correctional Facility. On June 11, 1988 he married the former Mary Ann O'Herron. Mary Ann survives at home.
Marty was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the San Francisco Giants. He loved vacationing in Florida, playing golf and a good cigar. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council, B.P.O.E. Lodge #1493 in Beacon, St. Rocco's Society and Southern Dutchess Country Club. Marty was the Assistant Varsity coach for the Beacon High baseball team for many years and also their 1998 Hall of Fame team.
In addition to his wife, Marty is survived by his daughter, Jenna Flynn of Hoboken, NJ; his brothers, Dennis Flynn and his wife, Kathy of Wappingers Falls and John Flynn and his wife, Joann of Vancouver, Canada; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Dino.
Family will receive their friends on Friday, May 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Marty may be made to , www.lls.org/donate.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019