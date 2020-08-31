Martin Nolan
Hopewell Junction - Martin Thomas Nolan, a local resident for 41 years, died on August 29, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. He was 86. Martin previously resided in Old Bridge, NJ, Staten Island, and Ireland.
Born in Dublin, Ireland on January 3, 1934, Martin was the son of the late Martin and Bridget (McLoughlin) Nolan. He started work at 14 in the Saxon shoe store on O'Connell Street in Dublin where he saved up every halfpenny to buy a one way transit on the maiden voyage of the Olympia ship to New York. After arriving, he proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict and was sworn in as a US Citizen in 1955 wearing his uniform. After completing his service, Martin was employed as a Human Resources Functional Manager for field engineeringfor IBM for over 30 years until his retirement. He came out of retirement when an opportunity arose to work at West Point as a liaison for civilian personnel. He retired for the final time in 2003 to help take care of his first grandchild, a position he was truly suited for.
He was a longtime member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh (Old Bridge, NJ), Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, American Legion Manny Bacon Post 1758 (Hopewell Junction), the Kevin Barry Irish Club (Poughkeepsie), and the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of the Jersey Shore where he was honored in 2009 with the Order of Saint Brendan Award, given to only the best Irishmen. He was known for putting everyone at ease with a 'Hi, love', charming people with his brogue, and never getting his hair wet while swimming. His love for animals was unparalleled, and there was always at least one cat or dog in the house.
Always known for his persistence, he proposed to Agnes Shay six times before she accepted (she says it was three, but who's counting). On October 31, 1964 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Staten Island, he married Agnes (Shay) Nolan who survives at home.
He is also survived by his daughters and their spouses, Erin Nolan Killmer and Jeffrey Killmer of San Rafael, CA, Kerry Nolan and Frederick Baker of Brooklyn, and Tara and Charles Sperrazza of Putnam Valley; his grandchildren, Parker and Hudson Sperrazza and Fiona and Griffin Killmer; his brother, Thomas Nolan and his wife Vinnie of Pelion, SC; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives & friends. The family cat, Finn McCool, also survives at home.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2 at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org
); St. Mary Mother of the Church, P.O. Box 780, Fishkill, NY 12524; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org
).
For online tributes, you can visit Martin's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.