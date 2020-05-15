|
Martin R. Robinson, Sr.
Snellville, GA - Snellville GA - Martin Robert Robinson, Sr. was born on 8/9/1939 in Brooklyn NY to Joseph Frank Robinson and Daisey Tallie Robinson. Although Martin was born in Brooklyn, he spent much of his childhood in Emporia Virginia. In 1959, Martin moved to Poughkeepsie NY and married the love of his life, Marguerite Cummings. They remained in-love and married for almost 61 years, raising eight children. In 2004, they moved to Georgia. Over the years, Martin embraced several different careers including Math Instructor at the College-level, electronic repair, telephone installation and repair, and Information Technology. His hobby's included taking courses in Computer Programming, teaching himself the Greek Language, and exploring emerging technologies in depth. Martin began designing and building desktop computers in the early 1980's from scratch, before kits were available, and over the years, he continued to refine and expand those skills. Martin loved spending time with his fleshly and spiritual family; and was always excited when family came to enjoy memorable times such as a game of Uno, a delicious meal, a night at the bowling alley, or family gatherings. He loved a good challenge; undertaking tasks such as designing his own oil, coal and wood-burning furnace, rebuilding engines, designing and building intricate networking systems, or being an "at-home" game show contestant. Martin loved to have a good time; he is known for his joke telling and infectious laugh. He had intense love for family and friends and was a fierce protector of those whom he loved. He was an excellent provider, ensuring his family not only had what they needed, but most of what they wanted. Martin was well known for his hospitality, whether providing a listening ear, a meal, or long-term accommodations to those in need, expecting nothing in return with no fan-fare -he had a huge heart. He was always looking to learn more, he was never satisfied with mediocrity for himself, he always went above and beyond, this is noted by his favorite quote, "Do or Do Not, there is no try". Whether you called him "Martin", "Daddy", "Papa", "Uncle Martin, or "Brother Robinson", you were always sure of his love and support. It will be the simple things we miss, talking to him on the phone every day, watching a movie together, going to the store for a "brief" ride, which turned into two-hour trip and talking about his favorite topic in the world, the Bible and God's Kingdom. He will be deeply missed by his family both fleshly and spiritual. Martin was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1969 and this began a life-long spiritual journey which ignited in him the passion for his true love, as a bible teacher and minister. Martin's love for Jehovah, Jesus and people drove him to reach out to others to share what he came to know and appreciate. He was an avid bible reader and rested his hope on Acts 24:15 which shows that he would one day be resurrected and see his loved ones again. He believed it would be just a "little while longer" and we wait patiently for this moment. Martin leaves behind his loving wife Marguerite Robinson, eight children Bruce Robinson, West Haven CT; Joseph Robinson (Sonya), Snellville GA; Diana Robinson-McKinney (Michael), Poughkeepsie NY; Dina Bingham (Aaron), Snellville GA; Martin Robinson, Jr, Poughkeepsie NY; James Robinson, Snellville GA; Damaris Robinson, Snellville GA; Eugene Cummings, Poughkeepsie NY; 27 precious grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law's Denise Davis (Larry) Stone Mountain GA; Wanda Elting, Poughkeepsie NY; Beulah Jackson, Beacon NY; brother-in-law's William Elting (Yuki) Wichita Kansas & Robert Elting, South Carolina; brothers-in-love Rudolph Valentino Jones, Raleigh NC, Frank Daniel, Buffalo NY, and Larry Hayes, Snellville GA; a host of nieces, nephews, and spiritual brothers and sisters. Martin will be missed but never, ever forgotten. Martin was predeceased by his parents, and siblings. We eagerly await and look forward to the day when we will once again embrace our "Martin", "Daddy", "Papa", "Uncle Martin" and "Brother Robinson" and once again talk with him about his love of the Bible and God's Kingdom.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020