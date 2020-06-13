Marvet J. Brown
Poughkeepsie - Marvet J. Brown, 59, of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 of pneumonia after contracting CoVid-19 at Columbus Hospital LTACH in Newark, NJ
Born on August 2, 1960 he was the son of the late Marvet and Lillian (Herbet) Brown. Mr. Brown was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1978 and was a member of the wrestling and football teams. In 1983, he graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from SUNY Institute of Technology. After graduation, Marvet worked for General Dynamics in Texas, Bedford Correctional Facility and Division for Youth in Wingdale, NY and Verizon in Poughkeepsie, NY; until his disabling illness in 2002.
Marvet was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association and an avid motorcycle racer. In his younger days he rode in sanctioned events including the Baja 1000. He pursued a wrestling career long after high school and was involved with the "Empire State Games." He also helped found the "Friends of Hudson Valley Wrestling." Most recently he was involved with design and racing RC race cars.
He is survived by his stepchildren; Billie Marie Tanney and her husband, Joshua, and their two children of Ancramdale, NY, Mojha MacDowell her husband, Dean, and their son of Red Hook, NY and Richard Johnson of Amenia, NY.
Graveside services and burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Wingdale, NY with Pastor Anthony Bacino officiating. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.