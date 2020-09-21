Marvin T. Zietz
Poughkeepsie - Marvin T. Zietz, 81, born in Rhinebeck, NY, and a lifelong area resident of Poughkeepsie, was lovingly called home by our Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14th at Vassar Hospital, Poughkeepsie. He is now reunited in heaven with his beautiful wife Mary and daughters Linda Hunt and Mary Miller.
Marvin was born on November 19,1938 and was the son of the late John and Isoline Zietz.
Affectionately known as "Pop" he was a very special person that touched so many lives and always took time to listen, guide and help others.
Marvin was a dedicated, hardworking, and a very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Marvin's hobbies included leather working, coin collecting, golf and watching is beloved Mets.
He loved to surf fish, spend time roaming the beaches of sunny Florida and Cape Cod looking for shells but most of all spending time with the true love of his life, Mary.
On February 18, 1965 in Poughkeepsie, Marvin T. Zietz married Mary Elderkin who predeceased him in 2012. They had a love that was a wonderful thing to watch and stronger than any relationship I've ever seen. It was so special.
Marvin is survived by his son Richard Elderkin, and wife Wendy of Tampa, Florida; his brother Ronald Zietz, and two beautiful sisters Mary Alice Florio and Margaret Holsapple and several nieces and nephews.
Marvin is also survived by his sons-in-law Buddy Miller, of Tivoli, and Dave Hunt, of Hyde Park; along with eleven grandchildren, Brandi, David, Mari, Brandon, Ryan, Orlana, David Jr., Brian, Stephan, Stephanie, and Eric; and fifteen great grandchildren (Lizajayne, Jeramiah, Willow, Sparrow, Dylan, Luke, Molly, Presley, Landen, Addysen, & Alivia, Jackson, Liam, Logan and Lucas.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place at the convenience of the family and Marvin has requested to join with the ashes of his wife and be spread at Cape Cod and Florida where they had their most incredible journeys together.
Due to the pandemic and for your care and safety, a prayer service will be scheduled whenever possible in 2021 in Rhinebeck to celebrate Marvin's ("POPs") life
Should you wish to honor Marvin with a donation, please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or, LaGrange Rescue Squad, 504 Freedom Plains Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
