Mary A. Natoli
Fishkill, NY - Mary Arlene Natoli, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of October 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born on June 2, 1944 in the Bronx, New York; the third of seven children born to Edward and Agnes McKee. Mary is survived by her older sisters, Anne Kerrigan and Lorraine Martin, and younger siblings, Edward McKee, Veronica Eberz, and Kevin McKee. Mary's beloved brother Paul Mckee,
predeceased her in 2009.
Mary's beloved husband of 51 years Lawrence Natoli, entered into eternal life this past July 12, 2019. Mary and Larry are now reunited and forever joyful in Heaven. Mary is survived by her 3 children; John Natoli and wife Cheryl Natoli; Danielle Oliva and John Oliva, along with their four children, Alexis, Vincent, Taylor and Adriana; and Stephanie Potes and husband Dr. Jason Potes along with their children, Logan, Lachlan, Miles, and Chloe.
Mary attended Cathedral High School in the Bronx and graduated in 1962. She worked part-time at a bank throughout her HS years , and upon graduation, became a full time employee, earning awards and becoming a valuable employee. Her potential for success in the business sector was eminent, but the world was a different place back then, and Mary had another calling. Mary's best friend, Barbara Faticone set her up on a blind date with Larry, at the old Moog's Farm in Fishkill and their love story began! A year later they were married in 1968!
Mary resided in Fishkill, NY for over 50 years, having moved from NYC to embark on a new life with Larry. Mary loved her family, her friends, her Irish heritage, and most of all, her faith in God. Her beauty was unparalleled, her hard work ethic unrelenting. Mary's beloved dog Coco was cherished, and at the heart of her every day. She loved Mickey Mouse and visited Disney at least once a year with her grandchildren. She also truly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports and dance and attended many dance recitals and baseball, soccer, field hockey and softball games over the years.
Mary and her husband Larry operated a neighborhood deli called Natoli's Deli in Beacon for 10 years, and catered parties, business dinners, and golf dinners at the local country club. After the sale of the business, Mary worked part time at Hometown Deli in Fishkill. She loved her boss, her coworkers, and her customers, brightening their day with a smile.
Mary shared much love for the Jersey shore and the Seaside boardwalk, along with Larry, which enticed them on summer vacations with her family and friends for many years. Mary and Larry enjoyed traveling all over the world, with Egypt being their #1 trip. Annual trips for the month of January to Aruba was the highlight of Mary's year! And Larry too! 35+ years in annual treks to Aruba, toting coolers of frozen food to cook and share with lifelong friends at the Divi resort, made them both so happy. The Aruba crew is much loved!
Mary was a kind, giving caretaker to her husband, Larry for many years, while he struggled with health issues, very serious at times. In her wallet, she kept this poem…Of all the choices I've made in my life, the one that has brought me the most happiness was marrying you. You are the kindest, gentlest person I know. I sense your deep commitment to our marriage, and I get such a feeling of satisfaction from the caring way you have of always wanting to make things better for us. I think you're wonderful. I love our marriage, and most of all.. with all my heart… I love you- Sandra Sturtz Hauss
Mary also took care of her brother Paul, as best she could through his illness, and truly loves her siblings beyond measure. Her soul and spirit will live on in the great memories shared!
Her Family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10th (today), 5-8 at LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10AM on Friday, October 11th at St. Mary Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill, followed by a private interment at the convenience of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019