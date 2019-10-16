|
Mary Alice Cross
Hyde Park - Mary Alice Cross, 89, a former longtime Pleasant Valley resident, died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at The Eleanor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Hyde Park.
Born January 4, 1930 in East Fishkill, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and Elizabeth M. Horton Cross. She was a graduate of Arlington High School.
Ms. Cross worked at the former Western Publishing for twenty years. After her retirement from Western, she worked at the Arlington Central School District for ten years until 1994.
In retirement, Mary was a hospice volunteer for three years from 1995 to 1998; logging almost twelve hundred volunteer hours!
Known as the "Pleasant Valley Walker," she walked an average of twelve to fourteen miles per day for over thirty years until she was hit by a car in 2011.
Survivors include her longtime friends, Darlene Simmons of Staatsburg, and Leonice Beckwith of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; sister, Joan Avery, of Seattle, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Nancy North, of Poughkeepsie.
There are no calling hours. Graveside services and burial will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 19th at Union Cemetery, Rte. 9G, Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Valley Fire District, PO Box 417, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569. (www.pvfdny.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019