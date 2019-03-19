Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Vassar Temple
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
at their home
Resources
LaGrange - Mary Ann Carolyn Robinowitz passed away at age 70 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. She transitioned peacefully, surrounded by her family and beloved dog Bitsy.

Mary Ann was born on July 25th, 1948, and was a lifelong flower lover. She achieved high levels of accreditation in Ikebana, Japanese flower arranging. She was also an avid knitter and adored framing pictures and scrapbooking. She loved to read books, and would often do so for hours on end. Mary Ann was proud to have celebrated 30 years of sobriety with Alcoholics Anonymous, and was also well known in the Deaf community as a former sign language interpreter, and as the daughter of two Deaf parents.

She married James M. Robinowitz on June 28th, 1969, and was planning to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Mary Ann was a brilliant woman who majored in Latin and Greek studies during college, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from State University of New York at Potsdam. She is known for her witty sense of humor and infectious laughter.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, James M. Robinowitz, her son David E. Robinowitz (Regina Mawyer), her daughter Leah R. Robinowitz (Emmanuel Peña), her mother Anna S. Kofman, and her grandchildren Luna S. Peña, Lucas S. Peña, and Landon S. Peña. She is predeceased by her father, Joseph Kofman.

Services will be held at Vassar Temple on Tuesday, March 19th at 11:00am. She will then be laid to rest at Vassar Temple Cemetery. Family will be sitting shiva that evening starting at 7:30pm at their home.

Donations can be made to the or the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
