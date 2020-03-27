|
|
Mary Ann Darrow
Cary, NC - Mary Ann R. Darrow, 77 of Cary, N.C. passed away Thursday March 26, 2020 after a brief illness. Mary Ann was born on July 1, 1942 in Poughkeepsie and was the ninth child of the late Angelo and Anna (Digilio)(Veronesi).
On September 2, 1961 at Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie she married, Jerome (Jerry) Darrow who survives at home. a son Dennis J. Darrow (Sharon) of Oswego, NY and a daughter Kelly Ann Darrow Hogan of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Shaughnessy Newsome of Middlesex, NC, Seamus and Seardan Darrow of Oswego, NY, Alex and Zackary Hogan of Raleigh, NC. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Peter, Rocco, Dominic, Anthony, Charles and Angelo Jr. and two sisters, Phyllis Hewitt and Catherine Kessler.
Mary Ann was a stay at home Mom when the children were small and started to work in 1980 at IBM Poughkeepsie as a Secretary and retired form IBM Raleigh in 1995 in Finance.
Funeral services will be private. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael the Ark Angel Church in Cary at a later date due to the Coronavirus and a Memorial Mass will be said at Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie at a later date.
Funeral arrangements in charge of the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, 39 S. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY. (845)452-1840 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020