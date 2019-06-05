Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gorgas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Gorgas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Gorgas Obituary
Mary Ann Gorgas

Wappingers Falls - Mary Ann Gorgas, 78, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in New Castle, PA July 25, 1940, the daughter of Edward and Estelle Challener Horey. Formerly of West Homestead, PA., she was employed as a clerk at the Dutchess County Clerks Office until her retirement. She also was affiliated with Clowns of America International.

Surviving are her children, Scott Gorgas(Theresa) of Deerfield, N.Y., Tamara Windheim(Bob) of Wappingers Falls, Mark Gorgas(Rebecca) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Graig Gorgas 0f Wappingers Falls, a brother, Edward Horey(Lillian), 12 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Gorgas, and her parents.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Pennsylvania.

They would like to thank the caring professional staff at Vassar Bros Med. Center. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601.

Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now