Mary Ann Gorgas
Wappingers Falls - Mary Ann Gorgas, 78, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.
She was born in New Castle, PA July 25, 1940, the daughter of Edward and Estelle Challener Horey. Formerly of West Homestead, PA., she was employed as a clerk at the Dutchess County Clerks Office until her retirement. She also was affiliated with Clowns of America International.
Surviving are her children, Scott Gorgas(Theresa) of Deerfield, N.Y., Tamara Windheim(Bob) of Wappingers Falls, Mark Gorgas(Rebecca) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Graig Gorgas 0f Wappingers Falls, a brother, Edward Horey(Lillian), 12 grandchildren, 2 greatgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Gorgas, and her parents.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Pennsylvania.
They would like to thank the caring professional staff at Vassar Bros Med. Center. Donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12601.
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls, N.Y. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 5, 2019