Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Church
Cedar Valley Road
Poughkeepsie, NY
Mary Ann Piechowicz


1947 - 2020
Mary Ann Piechowicz Obituary
Mary Ann Piechowicz

Poughkeepsie - Mary Ann Piechowicz, a resident of Poughkeepsie since 1976, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 72.

Daughter of the late Hugh and Adorna Zorzo Sexton, she was born March 10, 1947 in Yonkers, NY. On October 25, 1975, she married Bogdan "Bud" Piechowicz at All Saints Church in Harrison, NY. Mr. Piechowicz survives at home.

Prior to her retirement, she worked at Catholic Charities in Poughkeepsie and Kingston. She was an active parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. She was a lifetime member and former president of the Spackenkill PTA.

In addition to her husband, Bud, she is survived by her children, Brian Piechowicz and his wife, Caitlin, of Ridgefield, CT, Kevin Piechowicz and his wife, Candace, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Susan Ward of South Windsor, CT, and Nicole Piechowicz of Tuckahoe, NY; her son-in-law, Daniel Ward of East Windsor, CT; her brother, Joseph Sexton and his wife, Terry, of Amherst, NY; her grandchildren, Kalina, Austin, Emily, Mollie, and Amelia; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jane Fay.

Family will receive their friends on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Church, Cedar Valley Road in Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

To send the family a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
