Mary Anne Roig
Myrtle Beach, SC - Mary Anne Roig 91, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in South Carolina at the home of her daughter, Andrea and son in law, Martin Callan. Mary proudly lived all of her 91 years in Poughkeepsie, until joining her family in South Carolina this past November.
She was born on October 10, 1927 at Vassar Brothers Hospital, to the late Donald G. and Helen Pralow, " Polly" Tongue. She was predeceased by her only sibling, Robert W. Tongue in 1986.
Mary was a graduate of Walnut Hill School, Natick, Massachusetts, and Bennett College, Millbrook, New York.
On August 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to Herbert S. Roig at Trinity Methodist Church, Poughkeepsie. Her husband predeceased her in September, 1992.
Together, they had two children , Jeffery Roig ( Sally ), Somers , Connecticut, and Andrea Roig Callan ( Martin ), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina , who survive at home. Her nephew, James W. Tongue, who Mary affectionately referred to " as my other son", survives in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
She is survived by her loving grandchildren , Elizabeth Garrity, Amy Garrity Hardisty (Hans), Kathryn Garrity Schatz (Jeffrey), Stephanie Roig, Jeffrey Roig Jr. (Kristie), and Timothy Roig (Kaitlyn).
As a Great "Old "Grandma, she was fortunate to have known and be known and loved in return by Marco Garrity, William and Leo Hardisty, and Mya and Emily Roig .
Mary spent much of her lifetime volunteering in her beloved Poughkeepsie community. She was commended for her efforts on behalf of the Vassar Brothers Auxiliary, and the former Nearly New Shop. She also spent many years volunteering on committees of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, especially Junior Affairs, where her children were most active. She and her husband were recognized for 20 years of service related to the Junior Davis Cup committee of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, as well as both serving on the Dutchess County Historical Society. She was a member of the Poughkeepsie Junior League, and recognized for serving as a member for 50 years.
Her family would like to thank her faithful, extraordinary caregivers over the past 5 years; Opal at her home in Poughkeepsie , and Kim, Asia , and Lisa at her home in South Carolina. Their gratitude is also extended to her exceptional nurse, Malissa of Patriot Hospice , South Carolina .
Per her wishes , burial will be private and at the convenience of her family in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Should you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the Dutchess County SPCA , in honor of Max, her recent constant companion , Vassar Brothers Medical Center Auxiliary, or the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Miller Funeral Home. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019