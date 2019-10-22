Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Inurnment
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
Pleasant Valley, NY
1926 - 2019
Mary Bertha Roe Obituary
Mary Bertha Roe

Sierra Vista, AZ - Mary Bertha Roe, 92, of Sierra Vista, AZ and previously from Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on September 8, 2019. Mary was born on December 8, 1926 in Edgertown, MA to the late Steven and Dora Hosley. She attended Arlington High School and enjoyed traveling, taking pictures, and worked for Hewlett-Packard before retiring in September 1992. She married Richard G. Roe on November 4, 1967 in Sharon, CT, who predeceased her.

Survivors include a son; Thomas M. West, a sister; Rose Sparks, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was recently predeceased by a daughter; Carol Ann Vankleek.

Inurnment of Mary's ashes will be Friday, October 25, 2019, 12pm in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, NY. Arrangements are entrusted with the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
