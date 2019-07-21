Mary Bulik



Wappingers Falls - Mary L. Bulik, a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY since 2008, formerly of Raleigh, NC and Croton-on-Hudson, NY passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 86.



Daughter of the late James and Rebecca (Daley) Nesfield, Mary was born in Glen Cove, NY on August 22, 1932. Prior to retiring from IBM in 1995 with more than 15 years in their Benefits Department, Mary worked at Croton Watch Company in Croton-on-Hudson NY; upon graduation from Assisium Secretarial High School in Manhattan Mary worked for Corning Exchange Bank in Manhattan where she met her future husband.



On September 13, 1952 in New York City, Mary married Nicholas J. Bulik, who predeceased her on May 10, 2005.



Mary is survived by her son, Joseph Bulik & his wife Debbie of Three Bridges, NJ; her daughter, Barbara Markert & her husband Bruce of Brewster; her son, Michael Bulik of Wappingers Falls; her son, Nicholas Bulik, Jr. of Marlboro; her grandchildren, John Bulik & his wife Amanda, Erin Markert, Erik Markert, and Kristopher Markert; her great-grandchildren, Carter Bulik and Madison Bulik; her brother, William Nesfield of Lake Grove, NY; and many other loving relatives & friends.



Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 ( )



A private "Celebration of Life" event will be held by Mary's family. Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019