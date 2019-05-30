Mary C. Brooks



Poughkeepsie - Mary Catherine Brooks, known to family as Mary Kay, passed away, with her family by her side, on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born to Wencel Anton Mattek and Linda Louise Schultz on October 22, 1941, in Antigo Wisconsin. She was married to Clayton Albert Brooks Jr. on September 29, 1962. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, granddaughter Abbie Kane, brother Jim (Phyllis) Mattek, son Kip, daughter Wendy (Tim) Kane and son Dan. Mary was predeceased by her son Ron. Mary will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Mary was always busy with family and friends and loved to travel. She was an active member of St. Martin de Porres Church, volunteered at the Care Net Pregnancy Center in Poughkeepsie and baby-sat for many years. Her joy in life was caring for others. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 9:30 am, at St. Martin de Porres Church. Service will follow at the Cavalry Cemetery Columbarium in Poughkeepsie immediately after the service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The family wishes to thank the staff at Vassar Hospital, Poughkeepsie, NY; Archcare at Ferncliff, Rhinebeck, NY; and Hudson Valley Hospice. Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, 12601; Care Net Pregnancy Center, 226 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601; or a . To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019