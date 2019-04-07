|
|
Mary C. Carr
Pawling - Mary C. Carr, 68, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT. Mrs. Carr was a secretary at the Foundation for Christian Living in Pawling, NY.
Born on June 26, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Candeto) Lagana. Mrs. Carr was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1969. Mrs. Carr also graduated from the School of Cosmetology at BOCES where she received her Beautician License. On February 5, 2002 in Wingdale, NY, she married Richard A. Carr who survives at home. Mrs. Carr was an avid reader and cook. She enjoyed riding on her husband's Harley. She also enjoyed crocheting, gardening and fishing. She was also a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Carr is survived by her son, Anthony Chamberlin of Springfield, NH; two grandchildren, Anthony Chamberlin and Brittnie Laundry and a great-granddaughter, Enzlie Chamberlin. She is also survived by several nieces an nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the -Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Rd #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019