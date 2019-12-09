Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pattenaude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Pattenaude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Pattenaude Obituary
Mary C. Pattenaude

Pouighkeepsie - Mary C. Pattenaude of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Mary was born on January 17, 1920 in Brooklyn, and at age 7 moved to Poughkeepsie. She was the daughter of the late Francis P and Mary (Skelly) Cox. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and a proud graduate of the Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, Mary worked as a registered nurse at various locations, including the Foundling Hospital and Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City and IBM in Poughkeepsie. She then became a fulltime mom and neighborhood nurse. In addition, she enjoyed volunteering at the Holy Trinity School library while her children attended there and for many years was a poll worker on election day in the Town of Poughkeepsie. She was proud of her Irish heritage. But she was most proud of her children and grandchildren, and was more than happy to attend bowling tournaments and other sporting events, dance recitals, school plays, and grandparent days.

She is survived by her son Gregory C. Pattenaude and daughter-in-law Susan, her daughter Maryanne P. Kinsella and son-in-law Joseph, and her grandchildren Hayley Kinsella Van Valen and husband Joseph, Patrick Kinsella, and Kate and Andrew Pattenaude. She was predeceased by her husband Clement, and her brother, Francis, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on December 12, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA or the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now