Mary C. Pattenaude
Pouighkeepsie - Mary C. Pattenaude of Poughkeepsie passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Mary was born on January 17, 1920 in Brooklyn, and at age 7 moved to Poughkeepsie. She was the daughter of the late Francis P and Mary (Skelly) Cox. She was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and a proud graduate of the Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation, Mary worked as a registered nurse at various locations, including the Foundling Hospital and Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, Margaret Hague Maternity Hospital in Jersey City and IBM in Poughkeepsie. She then became a fulltime mom and neighborhood nurse. In addition, she enjoyed volunteering at the Holy Trinity School library while her children attended there and for many years was a poll worker on election day in the Town of Poughkeepsie. She was proud of her Irish heritage. But she was most proud of her children and grandchildren, and was more than happy to attend bowling tournaments and other sporting events, dance recitals, school plays, and grandparent days.
She is survived by her son Gregory C. Pattenaude and daughter-in-law Susan, her daughter Maryanne P. Kinsella and son-in-law Joseph, and her grandchildren Hayley Kinsella Van Valen and husband Joseph, Patrick Kinsella, and Kate and Andrew Pattenaude. She was predeceased by her husband Clement, and her brother, Francis, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 775 Main St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on December 12, 2019 at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA or the . Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019