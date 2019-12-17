|
Mary Carney
East Fishkill - Mary F. Carney, 75, an area resident since 1998 and formerly of Yorktown Heights and Parkchester, passed on December 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Parkchester on November 15, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Fitzgibbon) Reilly. An LPN, Mary had worked in the Administrative Offices at Putnam-Northern Westchester BOCES for more than thirty-five years.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Denise Carney-Jones and husband Scott, and Dianne Nurre and husband Jim; her grandchildren, Lindsay Jones, Morgan Jones, Aidan Jones, Taylor Foxhall, Ryan Foxhall, Kiley Foxhall and Jessica Nurre; her sister, Eileen O'Connor and husband Michael; her brother, Robert Reilly and wife Debbie; her sister-in-law, Kathleen Reilly; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, John Reilly and sister-in-law Patricia Reilly.
Mary was a vibrant personality who loved life and above all, cherished her family. She loved to travel, dance, read a good book on the beach, and laugh with friends and family. She had an unparalleled magnetism and was a fierce friend. She left us too soon and will be sorely missed.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, Dec. 20, at 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1377 East Main Street, Shrub Oak with Mary's nephew, Rev. Kevin Reilly officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation, The Angelman Syndrome Foundation or Friends of Karen. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019