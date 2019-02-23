|
|
Mary Cora Hackett
- - Mary Cora Hackett - May 8, 1924-February 17, 2019 - Daughter of F. Win and Eva Gertrude Hackett. Predeceased by her sister Sybil Hackett and brothers John (Olive deceased) and Win (Anna, Lorie). Survived by her sisters Eva Rose and Ann (Robert Lehane deceased), Ryan (Margaret deceased), and Michael (Yolande deceased). Cora is missed by nineteen nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. A graduate of Sacred Heart Convent and Concordia University, Cora was the first woman to manage the Information office of the Federal Government Department of Internal Revenue in Montreal. In retirement Cora enjoyed travelling, volunteered to organize visits to the sick and elderly, and acted as warden of St. Ignatius parish. She was an avid bridge player and lawn bowler.
Cora will be remembered for her kindness, graciousness and optimism.
Many thanks to the caring administrators, staff and volunteers of The Fulford Residence.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Kane and Fetterly Funeral Home, 5301 Decarie Blvd., (corner Isabella) on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 7 PM. A funeral Mass will be held to celebrate Cora's life on Saturday, March 2 at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, 4455 West Broadway at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive condolences one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
An inurment will take place in the spring in Stanstead, QC.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fulford Residence, 1221 rue Guy, Montreal, QC, H3H 2K8, would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to: kanefetterly.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 23, 2019