Mary Cromer
Wappingers Falls - Mary Barbara Cromer, a resident of Wappingers Falls and previously of Utica, died on August 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on May 16, 1940 in Utica, Mary was the daughter of Norbert and Katharine McCloskey Wehrle.
On September 21, 1963 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Utica, Mary married the love of her life, Donald A. Cromer, who survives at home. Mary was a parishioner of St. Columba and St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Mary worked for General Electric in Utica where she met her husband. Mary was a Girl Scout leader for many years, and she loved music, reading, knitting, and travelling. She was the most loving, selfless Grammy who enjoyed making numerous Halloween and recital costumes. Mary was a devoted wife, and her family was the most important thing to her.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children, Kathleen Diehl of Terre Haute, IN and Christine Saglibene and her husband Robert of Poughquag; her grandchildren Heather Diehl and John Saglibene; her siblings, Bernadette Wehrle of Vernon Center and Joseph Wehrle and his wife Linda of Delia, KS, her sisters-in law Joan Cummings of Deerfield and Jacqueline Cromer of Utica, her brothers-in-law Robert Cromer and his wife Diane of Marcy and Harry Seibert of Ballston Spa, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Seibert in 2006, her brother in law John R. Cummings in 1997, her niece Susan Cummings in 2013, and her nephew John Cummings in 2002.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Wingate at Dutchess for all their help and support.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019