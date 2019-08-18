Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Denis Church
602 Beekman Road
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cromer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Cromer


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Cromer Obituary
Mary Cromer

Wappingers Falls - Mary Barbara Cromer, a resident of Wappingers Falls and previously of Utica, died on August 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on May 16, 1940 in Utica, Mary was the daughter of Norbert and Katharine McCloskey Wehrle.

On September 21, 1963 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Utica, Mary married the love of her life, Donald A. Cromer, who survives at home. Mary was a parishioner of St. Columba and St. Mary, Mother of the Church. Mary worked for General Electric in Utica where she met her husband. Mary was a Girl Scout leader for many years, and she loved music, reading, knitting, and travelling. She was the most loving, selfless Grammy who enjoyed making numerous Halloween and recital costumes. Mary was a devoted wife, and her family was the most important thing to her.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her children, Kathleen Diehl of Terre Haute, IN and Christine Saglibene and her husband Robert of Poughquag; her grandchildren Heather Diehl and John Saglibene; her siblings, Bernadette Wehrle of Vernon Center and Joseph Wehrle and his wife Linda of Delia, KS, her sisters-in law Joan Cummings of Deerfield and Jacqueline Cromer of Utica, her brothers-in-law Robert Cromer and his wife Diane of Marcy and Harry Seibert of Ballston Spa, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Seibert in 2006, her brother in law John R. Cummings in 1997, her niece Susan Cummings in 2013, and her nephew John Cummings in 2002.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Wingate at Dutchess for all their help and support.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now