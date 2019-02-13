|
|
Mary D'Aprile
Beacon - Mary D'Aprile, a lifelong Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, Newburgh. She was 100 years old.
Mary was born on August 15, 1918 in Beacon, the daughter of the late Cesidio and Marianina DiCamillo D'Aprile. After graduating from Beacon High School, Mary worked in several factories, then as a bookkeeper in an auto dealership. Mary then went to work at Matteawan National Bank, later Bank of New York, as manager and retired as secretary to the Vice President. Along with her late sister, Gilda, Mary co-owned Gilda's Dress Shop on Main Street in Beacon. Mary was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church where she was very active in various groups. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters.
Mary is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Anna D'Aprile, Edith Olympia, Edna Crossetta, Cornelius D'Aprile, Gilda D'Aprile, Raymond D'Aprile, Lucy Pitts and Vincent D'Aprile.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, February 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 Willow Street, Beacon. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 13, 2019