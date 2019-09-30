|
Mary Delasantra
Wappingers Falls - Mary A. Delasantra, 94, an area resident since 1989 and formerly of Yonkers, died on September 28, 2019 at the Fishkill Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Born on September 14, 1925 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Michael and Emanuela D'Auria. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Lady of the Falls, and had been a member of the Wappinger Senior Center.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Victor Delasantra; both her children, Richard Delasantra and Gloria DiPaola; and her grandson, Joseph DiPaola. She is survived by her grandchildren, Frank and Jennifer DiPaola of LaGrange, Christina and Jon-Paul Aubry of Wingdale, and Nicole DiPaola of Wappingers; her great-grandchildren, Amanda, Brooke, Brendon, Brianne, Walter, Samantha, Mason, Jesse, Bella and Joshua; and her great-great-grandchildren, Joey, Piper, Robert and Dakota. Additionally, she leaves behind two special angels, Michael and Maggie Holsborg who loved and cared for Mary as if she were their own family.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 9:30am at St. Mary's Church, Lady of the Falls, 11 Clinton Street, Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dyson Center for Cancer Care. Please visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019