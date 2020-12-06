1/1
Mary Dippolito
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dippolito

Fishkill - Mary Dippolito, a Fishkill resident since 1986, and formerly of Yonkers, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was 87.

Daughter of the late Calogero and Sarafine (Cinquemani) Curreri, she was born in Brooklyn on May 3, 1933. Mary was a graduate of Brooklyn High School. On January 12, 1957, she married the love of her life, John, he predeceased Mary on December 12, 2015.

Mary was a devout parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Dippolito of Hopewell Junction; her daughter, Christine Wright and her husband, Robert of Fishkill; her daughter, Debra Hegedus and her husband, Robert of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, John Dippolito, Anthony Dippolito and his wife Jennifer, Michael Dippolito, Heather Dippolito, Christopher LoGiudice and his partner, Erin, Tiffany Hozdic and her husband, Joseph, Anthony Bisogne, Eddie Ritter, and Rebecca Ritter; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kolby, Jase, Angelo, and Austin; her sisters, Josephine Gelo, Elenore Duff and her husband, Al, Rose Breen; her brother, Joseph Curreri; and many nieces, nephews, and loving relatives and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10am on Wednesday, December 9 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., PO Box 678572 Dallas, Texas 75267-8572 https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Family and friends are encouraged to view the visitation and services via livestream at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.

For online tributes and livestream access, you can visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved