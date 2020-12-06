Mary Dippolito
Fishkill - Mary Dippolito, a Fishkill resident since 1986, and formerly of Yonkers, died peacefully at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was 87.
Daughter of the late Calogero and Sarafine (Cinquemani) Curreri, she was born in Brooklyn on May 3, 1933. Mary was a graduate of Brooklyn High School. On January 12, 1957, she married the love of her life, John, he predeceased Mary on December 12, 2015.
Mary was a devout parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Dippolito of Hopewell Junction; her daughter, Christine Wright and her husband, Robert of Fishkill; her daughter, Debra Hegedus and her husband, Robert of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, John Dippolito, Anthony Dippolito and his wife Jennifer, Michael Dippolito, Heather Dippolito, Christopher LoGiudice and his partner, Erin, Tiffany Hozdic and her husband, Joseph, Anthony Bisogne, Eddie Ritter, and Rebecca Ritter; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kolby, Jase, Angelo, and Austin; her sisters, Josephine Gelo, Elenore Duff and her husband, Al, Rose Breen; her brother, Joseph Curreri; and many nieces, nephews, and loving relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be held from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10am on Wednesday, December 9 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org
or National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., PO Box 678572 Dallas, Texas 75267-8572 https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods. Family and friends are encouraged to view the visitation and services via livestream at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.
For online tributes and livestream access, you can visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.