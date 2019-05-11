Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Wake
Sunday, May 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Monastery Chapel
Prayer Service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monastery Chapel
Funeral
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Monastery Chapel
Resources
Sister Mary Dolores Gonzalez Osc Obituary
Sister Mary Dolores Gonzalez OSC

Wappingers Falls - Sister Mary Dolores was born in Puerto Rico and emigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old. She entered the Bronx Monastery of Poor Clares on May 13, 1959; the day of her funeral will mark 60 years that Sister was a Poor Clare.

In 1963 Sister, with a group of 9 other Sisters went to Anapolis, Brazil to start a foundation there. She returned with the remaining Americans in 1987, but went back to Brazil for two more years, rejoining the New York Community permantly in 2003. When the New York Community moved to Wappingers Falls in 2004 Sister was among us and has remained here until she transferred to Arch Care Nursing Home 3 years ago because of notably declining health. Sister was very happy at Arch Care noting that she felt quite at home with the staff who treated her very lovingly.

She is survived by two brothers: one in Puerto Rico, and one in Alabama, as well as by two nephews, a niece and several grandnephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a brother.

The wake will be held in the Monastery Chapel on Sunday, May 12th from 2 - 4 PM, followed by evening prayer; then at 6 - 8 PM with a wake service at 7 PM. The funeral will be held in the Monastery Chapel on Monday, May 13th at the 9 AM Mass, followed by coffee. Since Sister requested cremation, the Cemetery Prayers will be at a later date at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhala, N.Y. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls, N.Y.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 11, 2019
