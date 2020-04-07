Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Pettit


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Pettit Obituary
Mary E. Pettit

Wappingers Falls - Mary E. Pettit, 92, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. She was born in Beacon January 28, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Komer and Anna Ivanscky. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Pettit in 1989. Her granddaughter Kelley had a unique bond with her grandmother, and was always there for her. They enjoyed penny socials and spending time together. Surviving are her sons, Ronald Pettit of Wappingers Falls, Joseph Pettit of LaGrange, Corky Pettit of Wappingers Falls, John Pettit of Fishkill, a daughter, Patricia Slater predeceased her in December 1978. ,12 grandchildren, and several Greatgrandchildren. The family would like to thank P.C.U., and Dr. Pandia at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for their care. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -