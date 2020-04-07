|
Mary E. Pettit
Wappingers Falls - Mary E. Pettit, 92, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. She was born in Beacon January 28, 1928, the daughter of Joseph Komer and Anna Ivanscky. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Pettit in 1989. Her granddaughter Kelley had a unique bond with her grandmother, and was always there for her. They enjoyed penny socials and spending time together. Surviving are her sons, Ronald Pettit of Wappingers Falls, Joseph Pettit of LaGrange, Corky Pettit of Wappingers Falls, John Pettit of Fishkill, a daughter, Patricia Slater predeceased her in December 1978. ,12 grandchildren, and several Greatgrandchildren. The family would like to thank P.C.U., and Dr. Pandia at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for their care. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020