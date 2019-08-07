Resources
Mary Eleanor (Pezzo) Greenstone


1920 - 2019
Chino Hills, CA - Mary Eleanor (Pezzo) Greenstone passed away on July 16, 2019 in Chino Hills, CA at her daughter's home. She was 99 years old. Mary was the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Pezzo of Highland, NY. She was born April 5, 1920 in Poughkeepsie, NY and was one of 9 siblings of the large Pezzo family in Highland, NY.

Mary attended the New York School for the Deaf (Fanwood) in New York City, where she met her husband when they were 7 or 8 years old at school. Her husband, Marvin, predeceased her in 1995. They were married for 49 years.

Mary leaves her two children-Myron (Jeanne) of Sacramento, CA and Marie (Jeff Lubman) of Chino Hills, CA; three grandchildren Kristine (Dave Mayotte), Michael, and Nadja (Fadi Alzen); five great-grandchildren (Emily, Justin, Christopher, Janna and Dana); her three surviving siblings Rose Miniaci, Frances Saitta and Jean Suto, all of Highland; many nieces and nephews; and other family members in California and back East.

Mary was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family connections was important to her as she made numerous trips from California to New York to be with her extended family throughout the years.

She was well-respected as a quiet lady who always had a smile and with a pleasant personality. She worked for many years in Southern California as a seamstress. Involved with several deaf clubs, especially with Los Angeles Club of the Deaf (LACD) for over 60 years.

She will be remembered and missed fondly by her family and the Deaf community.

Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, California.

April 5, 1920-July 16, 2019
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 7, 2019
