Mary Elizabeth Glass
Poughkeepsie - Mary Elizabeth Glass, 61, a longtime resident of Dutchess County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 surrounded by close family and friends.
Born on July 3, 1958, Mary was the daughter of the late Walter Lester Glass Jr. and Mildred Tebbutt Glass. She was a 1976 graduate of Ichabod Crane High School in Kinderhook, N.Y. Mary also attended SUNY Morrisville and SUNY Cobleskill for equine studies.
Mary loved spending time with family and friends, especially up at the Thousand Islands. Mary was a third-generation member of Thousand Island Park. Mary, or "Mimi" as she was affectionately known as, cherished her time spent each summer making lifelong friendships and happy memories while at TIP.
One thing Mary was well known for was her absolute love of animals, especially horses. She devoted her life to caring for and working with animals, whether it was training thoroughbred racehorses or pet sitting for residents throughout all of Dutchess County.
Mary is survived by her son, McCabe Glass, and his partner, Stephanie Morey.
Other survivors include her nieces, Brooke Manno (Mike) and their children, Alisha Rogers, and Jillian Ringwood (Steven); her nephews, Alexander R. McKenzie IV (Erica), Christopher M. McKenzie (Jenna), and their children; her sisters, Ruth G. McKenzie (Morgan), Marsha A. Glass, and sister-in-law, Alayne Glass.
Mary was predeceased by her brother, Walter L. Glass, III; her sister, Susan S. Glass; and her grandparents, Marshall W., Ruth H. Tebbutt, Walter L., Helene S. Glass.
A gathering to celebrate Mary's life will occur on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 2-5pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park, N.Y.
A memorial service will also be held at Thousand Island Park on a date to be announced in July.
In lieu of flowers, help honor Mary's love for animals by considering a donation to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, N.Y. 12538 (www.dcspca.org)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020