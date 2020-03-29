|
|
Mary Elizabeth Robinson
Bronx - MARY ELIZABETH ROBINSON (Drake), age 78, 11/19/41-03/26/20, formerly of Fresh Meadows, New York passed away at The Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
Mary was the daughter of the late Lillian Granada Drake and Charles E. Drake of Queens, NY. She graduated from St John's University where she played basketball for the Lady Redmen. She went on to Katherine Gibbs business school in NYC.
After her first marriage, she became a homemaker. If you were lucky to know her, she loved you. She enjoyed dancing and loved to play the radio whenever possible. She walked everywhere; it was her other favorite thing to do. Her struggles with mental health took her mind from us years ago but her warm smile never faded. We want to thank the medical personnel who worked to care for her both before she died and while she passed.
She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Tkazyik, and her husband, Bill, of Lagrange; and her son, Russell Wagner, and his wife, Christine, of Kenmore, NY. She was grandmother to seven beautiful grandkids, Kailey, Lucas, and Zachary Tkazyik, and Megan, Alex, Dylan, and Josh Wagner.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Christina Robinson.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mary's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Mid-Hudson, PO Box 787, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602. (www.namimidhudson.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020