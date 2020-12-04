Mary F. Mayone
Poughkeepsie - Mary F. Mayone, 98 of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday December 3, 2020. Born on September 5, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Percy and Catherine Parker. (Ertel). On July 16, 1938, in Kingston, NY she married John F. Mayone, he predeceased her on December 2, 2006. She is survived by her children, Michael J. Mayone of Hyde Park and Maria A. Mayone of Poughkeepsie, her grandchildren Rosanne Montee, Michelle Mayone, great granddaughter Brooke Rawson and daughter in law Sherry Kelsey all of Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday December 10, 2020 at Regina Coeli Church, Route 9 Hyde Park with Father Morris officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Peters Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (845)452-1840. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
.