Mary F. Rafter
Greenwood, IN - Mary (Knight) Rafter, 87, formerly of Beacon, New York entered into eternal rest on April 22, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Indiana.
Born in Beacon on March 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Furmato) DeNicolais. On July 11, 1954, at St. Joachim Church, she wed Carlton "Buddy" Knight. They resided together in Beacon and raised their 4 children until his untimely death in 1971. On August 8, 1975, she remarried another wonderful man, Edward Rafter who predeceased her in 2013.
Mary will forever be in the hearts of her twin daughters Diane and Denise Knight, both of Beacon, her son Donnie Knight and his wife Linda of Fishkill, and daughter Donna and husband Jeff of Greenwood, IN with whom she resided. She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Adam (Michelle) Eraca, Casey and Calle Knight, Brianne and Liam Cassidy, Noel and Liam Pineiro, Cody, Alex and Dante Maston, as well as by her great-grandchildren Braeden and Evan Eraca. She is survived by her stepdaughters Kathleen (Brad) Simonton and Eileen (Larry) Mederios both of California, along with their children and grandchildren. Also missing their grandma will be her 4-legged constant companions. And finally, she leaves behind her sisters Josephine (Nick) Pucino and Phyllis Horton, and sisters-in-law Antoinette Knight, Marion DeNicolais, Martha and Phyllis Lanni, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends alike.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers Joe, Tony, Eddie, and Mario as well as by her sisters, Natalie, Philomena, Catherine, Jane, and Florence, as well as several sisters and brothers-in-law.
Mary was a proud homemaker and tirelessly devoted her love and her life to her family. She lived that life of faith as a parishioner of St. Joachim's Church and was a member of the Women's Parish Club where she made many lifetime friendships that she valued deeply. She loved babies and dogs, Bingo and Beer and laughed as hard at her own gaffes as she did at others. She loved the Impractical Jokers and referred to them as the Five Guys - even though there are only 4. She was an unparalleled cook. She was loved and she will be missed for sure.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charities which benefit either children or animals. A Mass of Christian Burial and a Celebration of her life will take place at a time yet to be determined.
A private graveside service with immediate family only will take place at St. Joachim's Cemetery on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020