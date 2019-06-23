Mary G. (Doxey) Kosier



Poughkeepsie - Mary G. (Doxey) Kosier, 71, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on August 4, 1947 in Pine Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and the late Eleanor Gruhl Bathrick. Mary attended Pine Plains High School. She had worked in Housekeeping for Days Inn and she enjoyed playing Bingo. Mary is survived by her companion Pete Bundy at home, her children; Cheryl Jacobsen (Eric) of New Hartford, NY, William Doxey (Shannon) of Jacksonville, FL, Michael Doxey (Alexandra) of Highland, NY, Donna McCann of Poughkeepsie and Mary Bumpus (Robert) of Poughkeepsie, NY. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Jessica Landers, Michael Doxey, Arianna Doxey, Anthony McCann, Brittany McCann and Justyn Bumpus and her great-grandchildren Jacqueline and Briana Bumpus. Mary is also survived by her brother Donald Bathrick and his partner Christine Milton and her sister Helen Bathrick, as well as her close family friend Lucy Paley. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sister Myrtle Rico and her brother Ronald Bathrick. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00am in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019