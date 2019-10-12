Services
Mary Hill


1932 - 2019
Mary Hill Obituary
Mary Hill

Fishkill - Mary B. Hill, a resident of Fishkill and formerly of Warren, OH, passed away at home on Friday, October 11, 2019. She was 86.

Daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (O'Hara) Brown, she was born in Honesdale, PA on October 20, 1932.

Mary enjoyed many hobbies such as reading, movies, games, as well as picture and word puzzles.

On March 26, 1951, she married Clarence Hill in Honesdale, PA. She was predeceased by her husband on November 8, 1998.

Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Luke of Fishkill; her son, Thomas Hill of Saylorsburg, PA; her son, Michael Hill of Fredericksburg, VA; her son, John Hill of Bethlehem, PA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives & friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was additionally predeceased by her son, Richard Hill, on April 7, 2018.

Services will be arranged by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Mary's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
