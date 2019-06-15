Services
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
234 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Mary Holzman Wood Obituary
Mary Holzman Wood

New Paltz - Mary Holzman Wood, a long-time resident of New Paltz, NY, the daughter of the late Rev. Rudolph and Rose Holzman, completed her earthly journey, at her residence on June 13, 2019.

Mary was born on April 29, 1932 in Paterson, NJ, where she grew up and graduated from Eastside High School in January, 1949, before entering Houghton College in Houghton, NY. She married Cary Wood in 1950. While caring for a growing family of eight children, she continued her college studies at NYU, Syracuse, SUNY Albany and achieved her Bachelor's degree from SUNY Oneonta in 1960, graduating first in her class. She went on to teach school for three years in the Schenectady, NY school district.

She is predeceased by her beloved youngest son, Daniel Wood. She is survived by her sons, Stanley Wood of Bellaire Bluffs, FL and Rudolph Wood and his partner, Sharon Kennedy of Newburgh, NY; five daughters, Barbara (Joseph) Hanofee of Wilbraham, MA, Adrienne (Leonidas) Vlamis of New Paltz, NY, Ellen (Robert) Newhard of LaGrangeville, NY, Melinda (Richard) Wright of Atkinson, NH and Cassandra Kovacs of Saugerties, NY; her beloved older sister, Rose Meester, of Florida, NY; twenty-two grandchildren; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.

Mary had a strong faith in her risen Lord, Jesus Christ. She accepted Jesus as her Savior as a child, under the preaching of Happy Mack at the Hawthorne Gospel Tabernacle in Hawthorne, NJ. She was a member of the Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Paterson, NJ, North Syracuse Baptist Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Schenectady, NY, and Fellowship Baptist of Highland, NY. Most recently, she was a dedicated parishioner of the Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a member of the church Board-of-Directors and as President of the Nazarene Missionary Society.

In addition to being a homemaker and teacher, she hosted students from Mexico, Japan, Venezuela and various groups of international students. She also taught Sunday school, Pioneer Girls and hosted foster children in her home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY, followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ.

The family would like to thank the Hudson Valley Hospice and all her caregivers over the years, especially Matthew Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's honor to the Church of the Nazarene, 170 State Route 32, North, New Paltz, NY 12561.

Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Anyone wishing to express condolences online please go to www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 15, 2019
