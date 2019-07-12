Mary J. Freytag



Poughkeepsie, New York - Mary "Tommy" Freytag entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1931 the third daughter to Carl and Mary (Schoch) Parker. As they were hoping to finally have a son, she was nicknamed "Tommy" as all who loved her affectionately knows.



As a young girl "Tommy" worked at the Flo-Jean Restaurant in Port Jervis as well as the Eddy Farm Hotel in Sparrow Bush NY. She met her future husband (Dick Freytag) in a one-room schoolhouse in Port Jervis NY and they married some 20 years later on September 23, 1956. They moved to Poughkeepsie NY and had four children. During the early years of marriage she and her husband were very involved in the Pop Warner Football League where she was a cheerleading coach. Once all of her children were in school Mary became a Teacher's Aide for the City of Poughkeepsie School District where she spent 25 years helping to educate, guide, and lead her young students to a better life. She was well loved by her co-workers and a dedicated Teachers Aide that motivated her students to always do their best. If anyone was in need, she was always there to lend a helping hand and it was not uncommon for her and Dick to anonymously take care of families when they were in need. The two of them exemplified what all of us should strive to be, loving, kind, generous, and humble.



Mary is survived by her three daughters and their spouses, Marianne Pool and her husband Ken of Poughkeepsie, Sherri Gilroy and her husband Joe of Hyde Park, and Kristine Doyle and her husband Mike of Downing PA. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, David Pool and his wife Natalie, Joseph Pool and his wife Nicole, Carmine (Mikey) Vona and his wife Danielle, Nikki Gilroy, Ryan Doyle and his wife Kelsey, Zachary Doyle and his wife Elise, Alex Doyle, Melissa Murray and her husband Brandon, and 6 great grandchildren, Abigail, Mackenzie, Amelia, Gabriella, Saverio, and Eden. She was predeceased by her son, Karl Freytag, in 1999 and her husband, Dick in 2001. So it is on July 10, 2019 that the Lord let Mary rest, be relieved of her pain and join her family in heaven.



Calling Hours will be held Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services will be held 10am Monday July 15, 2019 St John's Lutheran Church Wilbur Blvd Poughkeepsie, New York. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.



P.S. If anyone from the Poughkeepsie Journal is reading this, Mary would like to remind you that you overcharged her for the month of January and she is still waiting for the money you owe her!