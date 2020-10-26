Mary J. Gardner
Highland - Mary J. Gardner, 92, a lifelong resident of Highland, passed away on October 24, 2020, after a long illness.
She was born in Highland on September 19, 1928 to late parents, Benny and Aurora Lombardi.
She married Roger Gardner at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church on December 5, 1959.
As a young girl she worked at several dress factories in Highland. Mary had a 30 year career at IBM, followed by co-operating the Lombardi Construction company, with her brother Frank.
Most recent Mary had a 20 year career with the Town of Lloyd Highway Department.
She is survived by her husband, at home. Additional survivors include her sisters; Rose Crowder, Doris McGrath, and Rita Lombardi, all of Highland and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her brothers; Benny, John and Frank. In addition to her deceased brothers, she is predeceased by her sisters; Antoinette, Fanny, June, Bernice and Lucy.
The family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care, given to Mary during her long illness, to Monica, Carnet, Vanessa, Tish and the entire staff at Hudson Valley Hospice.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 am at Highland Cemetery, 199 Vineyard Ave., Highland, NY 12528.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
