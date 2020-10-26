1/1
Mary J. Gardner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. Gardner

Highland - Mary J. Gardner, 92, a lifelong resident of Highland, passed away on October 24, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born in Highland on September 19, 1928 to late parents, Benny and Aurora Lombardi.

She married Roger Gardner at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church on December 5, 1959.

As a young girl she worked at several dress factories in Highland. Mary had a 30 year career at IBM, followed by co-operating the Lombardi Construction company, with her brother Frank.

Most recent Mary had a 20 year career with the Town of Lloyd Highway Department.

She is survived by her husband, at home. Additional survivors include her sisters; Rose Crowder, Doris McGrath, and Rita Lombardi, all of Highland and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brothers; Benny, John and Frank. In addition to her deceased brothers, she is predeceased by her sisters; Antoinette, Fanny, June, Bernice and Lucy.

The family wishes to acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care, given to Mary during her long illness, to Monica, Carnet, Vanessa, Tish and the entire staff at Hudson Valley Hospice.

There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 11:00 am at Highland Cemetery, 199 Vineyard Ave., Highland, NY 12528.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.

To send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at, www.torsonememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved