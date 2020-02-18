|
|
Mary J. Gunn
Poughkeepsie, New York - Mary J. Gunn 93 of Poughkeepsie died Monday February 17, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation in Hyde Park, NY.
Born in Wappingers, New York on March 19, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Carmella Gesondi Forcina.
On January 29, 1950 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie, she married Joseph R. Gunn he predeceased her on June 8, 2010.
Mary worked at Arax and Plural Fashions and Catherine's Clothing.
Mary held her family near and dear to her heart, especially her grandchildren. She had an infectious sense of humor and her Halloween pranks were legendary. She loved BINGO, word puzzles and riding on the back of her husband's Harley Davidson.
Mary is survived by her daughter Tammy LeFevre and husband Frank of Poughkeepsie, her grandson Jason LeFevre of Marlboro, her granddaughter Renee LeFevre of Poughkeepsie and her two great grandsons Stephan and Jason LeFevre of Marlboro and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary is also predeceased by her husband Joseph, her daughter Renee, her siblings Lydia Santiamo and husband John, Andrew Bracone and wife Edith, Jennie Cervone and husband John, Thomas Forcino and wife Marge, Gina Forcina, Rita Fusaro and husband Dom and her grand dog Marti.
the family would like to send a special thanks to the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center.
Memorial donations can be made in Mary's name to the DCASPCA Violet Ave. Hyde Park, New York 12538.
There will be a Graveside Funeral Service 11am Friday February 21, 2020 at St. Peter's Cemetery Salt Point Turnpike Poughkeepsie, New York.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020