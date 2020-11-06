1/1
Mary J. Lee
Mary J. Lee

Staatsburg - Mary J. Lee, 78, of Staatsburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at The Eleanor Nursing Care Center in Hyde Park, NY.

Born on August 30, 1942, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Johanna Pearsall. Mary married Robert Lee on March 31, 1962 at St. Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Robert survives at their home.

Mary worked effortlessly as a nurse, having worked for Dr. Roger Yerry in Rhinebeck, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital Emergency Room in Rhinebeck, NY, and for Dr. Gwendoline Lanza in Hyde Park, NY. In addition to her passion for helping others, Mary was a former longtime parishioner at Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck. During her free time, Mary enjoyed knitting and sewing.

In addition to her loving husband, Robert, Mary is survived by her daughters, Denise (Anthony) Gasparini, and Kimberley (Kevin) Miller, both of Rhinebeck, NY; her grandchildren, Wesley and Amanda Miller; in addition to extended family and friends.

Her brother, Lewis Pearsall and her father-in-law with whom she was very close with- Howard Lee predecease Mary.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary's memory to the charity of your choice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Good Shepherd Church, Rhinebeck on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11AM. Burial will follow at Hopewell Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
