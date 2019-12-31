|
Mary Jane Gardner
Millbrook, New York - Mary Jane Gardner, 77, of Millbrook, NY passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She had been a local resident since 1972 and was previously of Norwell, MA. Mary Jane was born on June 8, 1942 in Norwell, MA and was the daughter of the late Bertram and Geraldine Joseph. She attended Norwell High School and Burdett College, where she received her AAS Degree in accounting. Mary Jane worked for 44 years as a bookkeeper for Dutchess Community College retiring in 2017. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley First Presbyterian Church, in which she was very active. She was a very giving individual and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her church community. Mary Jane was a past member of the Home Bureau, and loved quilting and home crafts. She also received the highest award, The Gold Award, with the Girl Scouts. Mary Jane is survived by her son, Derek Gardner, of Pleasant Valley, NY and her brother Richard Joseph of Boynton Beach, FL. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00am at the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church and burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020