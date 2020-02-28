|
|
Mary Jane Terlato
Yonkers - Mary Jane Terlato, 61, of Yonkers, passed away February 21, 2020. She was the eldest child of Joseph M. Terlato and Jane Mary (Vitalone) Terlato. She was born in Yonkers and raised in Poughkeepsie where she graduated from St. Mary's Elementary School and Our Lady of Lourdes High School.
Mary Jane obtained her Bachelor in Science in Hospitality Management from Florida International University, attended The New School for Cooking in New York City and The Culinary Institute and was a talented pastry chef.
Mary Jane is survived by her loving father, Joseph of Hightstown, NJ; her brother Joseph and his wife, Brenda of Rhode Island; her brother Robert and his wife, Nancy of Massachusetts; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother, Jane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (Day), March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie. Inurnment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020