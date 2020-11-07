Mary L. Phillips
Clinton Corners, New York - Mary L. Phillips, 79, of Clinton Corners, New York passed away on November 4, 2020, at Northern Dutchess Hospital.
She was born on February 13, 1941, in Poughkeepsie, New York to Ralph and Mary Dzielski Smith Sr.
Mary was a graduate of Millbrook High School. She was a Supervisor for ARC retiring in 2016.
Mary loved her family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.
In 1988 in the Town of Stanford Mary married Roger Phillips, he predeceased her on June 26, 1995.
Mary is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert J. and Alison Lowery of Poughkeepsie, Scott H. and Nancy Lowery of North Carolina, her grandchildren Sarah(John) Lee, Ryan Lowery, Andrew Lowery, Brandon Lowery, and Alyssa Lowery, her great-grandchildren Natalia Lee, Joseph Lee and Aiden Lowery, her brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Marge Smith and sister BettyVanTassell and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by a son Jimmy John Lowery and her two sisters Frances Kolbars and Helen Garnot.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY.
Funeral Services will be held on November 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM from Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Interment will take place in Friends Upton Lake Cemetery, Clinton Corners, NY.
