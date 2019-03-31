|
Mary Law Moody
Lagrangeville - Mary Law Moody, (at age 85), died peacefully at the Hospice Center in Danbury, CT on March 28, 2019. She was the second born child of Ruby Faye Camp Law and Ashley Taswell Law, and was born on her maternal grandparents' farm in northeast Louisiana, Haynesville, on January 2, 1934. She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty years, Frank Kennon Moody, their children and spouses, David Kennon Moody and Eileen Marie Patricia Guilfoyle of New York City and Laura Anne Moody Hoskins and Daniel Steven Hoskins of Brattleboro, VT, grandchildren Sophie and Gus Moody and Jacob Min Ho and Madeleine Mary Hoskins. She is survived by a nephew, five nieces and twelve cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Ruth and Sarah, and two brothers, John Paul and James Thomas.
Mary grew up in Louisiana towns where her father served Methodist churches. She graduated high school valedictorian in Welsh, LA, and college, Newcomb College of Tulane University, New Orleans where she was a psychology and elementary education major. She taught school in Virginia, Vermont and New York where she was a substitute teacher in the Arlington School District. She served for twenty years as director of volunteer services at Saint Francis Hospital, Poughkeepsie, New York - a job she loved.
Believing that when one serves others God can multiply one's efforts, Mary was actively involved in community organizations particularly the Girl Scouts, the Eleanor Roosevelt Center at Val Kill, the Volunteer Services Program at Saint Francis and the Parkinson's Disease Support Group of the Mid Hudson Valley. Beyond the local community, Mary was an avid supporter of CROP (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) Walk for Hunger sponsored locally by the Dutchess County Interfaith Council. For 42 years, she gave others the opportunity to help alleviate hunger and poverty by sponsoring her in the Council's annual Hunger Walk. In 2018 she was the 4th most productive walker in the national CROP Walk.
In lieu of flowers support is encouraged for Dutchess Outreach, 29 N. Hamilton Street, Suite 222, Poughkeepsie, New York 12601 or a worthy .
Memorial services will be at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, Route 55, LaGrangeville, NY on Saturday, April 13th at 2:00 pm. Burial of ashes will be at the convenience of family at the cemetery of the Trinity United Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 12, 2019